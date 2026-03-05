Amber breaks her silence on wild rumours about her and Jordan on Love Is Blind

There have been a string of various rumours regarding Amber and Jordan on Love Is Blind. From rumours they are apparently no longer together and lasted just three months, to claims they were “constantly fighting” throughout the show.

According to Reality Receipts, Jordan and Amber had both decided that they would say no at the altar and not get married on Love Is Blind. Amber then unexpectedly said yes first, with her answer allegedly taking Jordan by surprise who then also agreed to marrying her.

They also claimed that someone who is friends with Jordan told one of the hosts that throughout filming Jordan’s relationship with Amber was a “hot mess”, with the two constantly fighting and there was “no way” they would get married on Love Is Blind.

When it came to the wedding day all of his friends and family were allegedly absolutely shocked that the pair did get married after all.

Amber has now told Reality Shrine the truth behind the rumours that she and Jordan were feuding on the show, clarifying that the only fight they had was the one viewers saw.

She explained: “We honestly never fought during the show other than the fight everyone saw. I’m not sure how much information I’m allowed to give due to NDA but there was a lot more to that fight than what was filmed as well (not the fault of Kinetic; they had A LOT to cover between all of the couples).”

So, whilst we might get more information during the reunion about the full context of their on-screen fight, it seems like that was the only one they had during filming.

