All the Love Is Blind stars who openly admitted to supporting MAGA from season one to today

Let’s be real… Love Is Blind spent years acting like politics didn’t exist, even though these people were literally planning weddings in the real world.

Then the show finally started letting it slip, the “did you vote for Trump?” convos, the awkward family chats, the sudden value clashes that make you go, ohhh that’s why this feels tense.

So, if you’re trying to keep track of which Love Is Blind USA participants have openly signalled MAGA support… whether by saying it on camera or by leaving a very loud public trail.

Stephen Richardson

Season seven is basically when Love Is Blind stopped pretending voting history was “too personal.”

Stephen straight-up told Monica he voted for Donald Trump in 2016, explaining it as a Hillary dislike vote and then said he voted for Biden in 2020 because he disliked Trump’s conduct in office.

That still counts as an open admission of past Trump support, even if he later distanced himself. And it was one of the first truly explicit “Trump was my vote” moments we got on the show.

Megan Walerius

During season nine, Sparkle Megan‘s politics weren’t delivered as a neat little on-camera confession; they were clocked through what’s been reported about her public socials.

Coverage highlighted her following list, including Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and Charlie Kirk, which is why she got widely labelled as MAGA or right-wing adjacent by viewers.

Alex Henderson

Season 10’s Alex is the most unambiguous because he said the quiet part out loud on camera.

When asked about Trump, he replied: he didn’t vote, but would’ve voted for Trump, described himself as “absolutely conservative,” and said he was happy Trump won.

That’s not “speculation,” that’s a contestant openly placing himself in that lane in his own words, on Netflix, in front of someone’s dad.

Chris Fusco

Chris Fusco didn’t give a clean, quotable MAGA confession in the edit, but the season 10 star’s following list points to a very telling pattern: Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Libs of TikTok, Tucker Carlson, plus other right-wing and trad-content accounts.

This became extra notable because his fiancée Jessica talked about politics being a big off-camera tension point, and she’s said she asks “Did you vote for Trump?” early when dating.

Bri McNees

Bri hasn’t aired her political views as “openly” as her co-stars. But her online trail is also pretty significant.

She hasn’t publicly spoken about her views, but an alleged resurfaced social media post circulated, suggesting right-wing leanings, which is why she ends up on lists like your Ohio breakdown.

