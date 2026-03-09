It’s official: This is the worst rated Love Is Blind episode of all time

I can really see why this one got so much backlash

It’s fair to say that not all episodes of Love Is Blind are of equal value, however according to IMDb, there is one that is the lowest rated out of all of them. And whilst I was at first a bit puzzled about why, it now actually makes sense.

So, out of the 136 total episodes that have been released over the past six years, the Love Is Blind season four reunion is the worst ever rated episode with just 4.0 stars out of ten. Yikes.

On IMDb’s website the episode has a whopping 56 one star reviews, 12 two star reviews, 22 three star reviews and in contrast a paltry seven 10 star ratings.

As for why the people have deemed this particular Love Is Blind reunion episode the worst of all time? Well, usurpingly it’s all because of the Lachey’s, specifically Vanessa.

One reviewer who gave the episode one star commented that there was “disgusting behaviour from Vanessa” throughout the episode, claiming she “clearly had an agenda during this reunion.”

They continued: “I genuinely enjoyed this series but after this last season it’s left a bad taste. Netflix needs to fix their show because it truly does have potential.” They added that Vanessa “enabled toxic behaviour” and as such “created a difficult viewing experience.”

The rest of the negative reviews echoed similar sentiments with everyone chiming in that Vanessa ruined the entire reunion and made it very “uncomfortable” to watch.

