The women of Age of Attraction have revealed how uncomfortable they felt during the show

Pfeiffer and Theresa both had issues around the sexual nature of their dates

Two female cast members on Age of Attraction have claimed they felt sexually uncomfortable during certain scenes, with Leah also slamming the show for cutting out her family. Here’s what they’ve all claimed so far.

Pfeiffer had an ’emotional breakdown’ after she was encouraged to be ‘sexier’ on the show

Pfeiffer has opened up about having an “emotional breakdown” on Age of Attraction after she was strongly encouraged to be “sexier” during a date with Derrick.

She explained more about the situation during a TikTok, recalling: “I was told while filming Age of Attraction that I needed to be sexier. Just to preface, I am not good with PDA in a means to show our relationship in a more flirty light, Derrick and I went on this date where we were supposed to play sexy truth or dare.”



She explained that her “emotional breakdown” happened as she didn’t feel comfortable being as sexy as they wanted her to be.

Pfeiffer continued: “Everybody was very nice to us about it. But they were kind of like, ‘It’s good for you to explore this side of things.’”

She explained that the environment of a show put a certain amount of pressure on her because the crew is there to film them. Pfeiffer explained that she and Derrick did one question together before it all got too much and she started crying.

She explained that in the past her experiences with sex haven’t been consensual, which was made her uncomfortable with the whole situation.

Pfeiffer was asked whether Age of Attraction provides therapists or counsellors for the cast, she confirmed they are present.

She stated: “”Yes! We always had psychologists available, and they were very good about checking on our mental health. The date didn’t impact my mental health, it was more so just rough/upsetting recollecting the past.”

Theresa admitted she felt ‘angry’ at how ‘uncomfortable’ she was made to feel during her date

Theresa has also opened up about her uncomfortable experiences during the show, saying she was put in an “awkward position” when the producers made her do tantric yoga with John.

She shared with Glamour: “We also had another date that was ‘yoga.’ They were setting us up to do tantric yoga, which they don’t show at all because I think it was a little over the top, sexually.

“I was so uncomfortable. In fact, I think I was a little angry at that date because they put me in such an awkward position. I felt like it was too early to be in that world with him.”

She continued: “Tantric yoga is obviously meant to be the precursor to intimate relations. And he and I had barely even kissed at that point, aside from a peck.

“We’d never done any making out, tongue kissing, or any of that stuff, so it was kind of a little awkward. And to be filmed doing that with our peers around…it was just weird. I was like, I’m not into this. I’m not a PDA person.”

Leah was the only cast member whose family was cut out of the show, and she called them out on it

Leah called out Age of Attraction for cutting her family from the final edit. She claims she was told they were “short on time,” but that reason isn’t enough for her, because she said, “as you guys would have seen, everyone else’s families were shown.”

She continued: “Some had friends, family, more than one family member, and some of them even got a second appearance with their family. And when my family couldn’t even get one minute, it’s sad. It doesn’t feel right, I just feel like I’m just a filler. I was hurt.”

She continued: “Yes, I’m clingy. I can be overbearing. Sure. But it’s like, what does that have to do with my sister-in-law coming and us having a good time? Whether they can just show how she reacted to his age, you know what I’m saying? Just something, I didn’t need a lot,” she added.

Leah added: “I don’t mind my storyline. It’s fine. Do whatever you do to me, I don’t care. But to cut the one person that showed up for me, it hit different. I’m not trying to tell everyone how to feel, I’m just trying to show you what wasn’t shown.”

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