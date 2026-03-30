A thorough investigation into whether Kylie Jenner has dissolved her lip filler

For years, Kylie Jenner’s lips have basically had their own storyline.

They helped build a beauty empire and turned one teenager’s insecurity into one of the most talked-about celebrity image shifts of the last decade.

So where do things stand now? Has Kylie actually dissolved her lip filler?

The answer is a little more layered than one dramatic before-and-after. Kylie has been surprisingly open about what she’s opted for at different points in her life. So, let’s get into it.

Kylie admitted getting lip filler at 17

Kylie first confirmed in 2015, aged 17, that she had “temporary lip fillers” after months of speculation over her dramatically fuller pout.

Throwing it back to the good old days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she explained that her decision came down to having a personal insecurity rather than some big glamorous makeover.

Kylie said it was something she wanted to do because she felt self-conscious about her lips.

Later, the reality star explained how a comment from a boy she liked made her feel “unkissable,” and that insecurity snowballed into years of overlining her lips before she ever admitted to filler.

She later had it removed

Yes, at least at one stage, Kylie said she did remove it.

In 2018, she replied to a fan on Instagram that she had “got rid of all my filler,” which was widely taken to mean she had dissolved her lip filler rather than simply letting it fade. That moment sparked a mini frenzy, with some saying she looked like the “old Kylie” again.

But that was not the end of the story. More recently, Kylie has made it clear that her relationship with filler did not stop there.

In a 2024 episode of The Kardashians, she said she had spent the past year dissolving “half” of her lip filler.

It seemed that Kylie didn’t permanently swear off filler altogether, but instead moved toward a softer, less exaggerated version of the look.

So, has she dissolved her filler? Technically, yes, some or even all of it at certain points. But the fuller truth is that she seems to have adjusted it rather than completely closed the chapter for good.

Some are critiquing her filler again

Even after Kylie publicly scaled back her filler, people continued dissecting her appearance.

In early 2024, commentary around her face flared up again during Paris Couture Week, with outlets like British Vogue focusing on whether she looked “puffy.”

Later, social media comments turned especially nasty, with critics fixating on whether filler had made her look older.

Kylie herself addressed that scrutiny emotionally on The Kardashians, saying people had been talking about her looks since she was 12 or 13, long before lip filler entered the picture.

She said: “I went on a journey last year, dissolving, like, half of my lip filler. I hate having this conversation over and over and over again because it just feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think, with me, it’s just never going to change. But, it’s just been… I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me.”

Kylie broke down to her sister, Kendall Jenner, and added: “And then I’ll see some comments… people have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13, before I even got lip filler…”

Facelift speculation in 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Richard Devine MBBS, MSc, MRCGP (@doctordevine)

Just when you think the conversation couldn’t escalate further, 2026 arrived with a whole new level of speculation: has Kylie gone beyond filler and had a full facelift?

The chatter really picked up during awards season and fashion events, where some started pointing out how “snatched” and sculpted her face looked in videos and red carpet clips.

A plastic surgeon named Dr Devine has suggested her fresher look could be down to dissolving filler combined with skin-tightening treatments, rather than surgery.

He said there are “tell-tale signs” that Kylie has had her filler dissolved, but suggested he doesn’t think her results come down to a full-on facelift like her mom, Kris Jenner.

There is zero confirmation that Kylie has had a facelift. And historically, she’s actually been quite selective about what she admits to.

She’s openly discussed lip filler and even having some of it dissolved, but nothing’s been said about more invasive procedures.

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