Pfeiffer had an ’emotional breakdown’ on Age of Attraction after she was told to be ‘sexier’

She's not the first cast member to have a negative experience on the show

Pfeiffer has opened up about having an “emotional breakdown” on Age of Attraction after she was strongly encouraged to be “sexier” during a date with Derrick.

She explained more about the situation during a TikTok, recalling: “I was told while filming Age of Attraction that I needed to be sexier. Just to preface, I am not good with PDA in a means to show our relationship in a more flirty light, Derrick and I went on this date where we were supposed to play sexy truth or dare.”

She explained that her “emotional breakdown” happened as she didn’t feel comfortable being as sexy as they wanted her to be.

Pfeiffer continued: “Everybody was very nice to us about it. But they were kind of like, ‘It’s good for you to explore this side of things.'”

She explained that the environment of a show put a certain amount of pressure on her because the crew is there to film them. Pfeiffer explained that she and Derrick did one question together before it all got too much and she started crying.

She explained that in the past her experiences with sex haven’t been consensual, which was made her uncomfortable with the whole situation.

Pfeiffer was asked whether Age of Attraction provides therapists or counsellors for the cast, she confirmed they are present.

She stated: “”Yes! We always had psychologists available, and they were very good about checking on our mental health. The date didn’t impact my mental health, it was more so just rough/upsetting recollecting the past.”

Theresa has also opened up about her uncomfortable experiences during the show, saying she was put in an “awkward position” when the producers made her do tantric yoga with John.

She shared with Glamour: “We also had another date that was ‘yoga.’ They were setting us up to do tantric yoga, which they don’t show at all because I think it was a little over the top, sexually.

“I was so uncomfortable. In fact, I think I was a little angry at that date because they put me in such an awkward position. I felt like it was too early to be in that world with him.”

She continued: “Tantric yoga is obviously meant to be the precursor to intimate relations. And he and I had barely even kissed at that point, aside from a peck.

“We’d never done any making out, tongue kissing, or any of that stuff, so it was kind of a little awkward. And to be filmed doing that with our peers around…it was just weird. I was like, I’m not into this. I’m not a PDA person.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.