Things are getting messy between Dakota Mortensen and Lilah Gibney, so who is she?

Did someone say there’s more Dakota Mortensen drama? On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, that is literally no surprise at this point. But the latest rumours about him are seriously raising some eyebrows.

After a week of social clips, online chatter and influencer commentary, people are suddenly asking the same question: who exactly is Lilah Gibney, and why is her name now being linked to Dakota?

The short answer is that the rumours seem to be living in the very chaotic space where reality TV, influencer receipts and online rumours all collide.

But before anyone runs too far with it, here’s the grounded version of what’s actually out there, and who Lilah is.

Rumours are swirling about Dakota and Lilah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Mortensen (@dakota_mortensen)

The speculation appears to have kicked up after clips and posts circulated claiming Lilah Gibney spoke about having some kind of connection with Dakota Mortensen.

One Instagram reel discussing the situation, Steph with da Deets says Lilah was “calling him out.”

Other social posts and Reddit discussion describe allegations that the pair had messaged and planned to meet up.

Rumours are circulating that Lilah said Dakota had wanted to fly her out to Formula 1 weekend in Las Vegas.

At this point, though, most of the details in circulation are coming from social media chatter, reposts and discussion rather than a formal on-record interview, so it’s best treated as allegation and online buzz, not settled fact.

Who is Lilah Gibney?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lilah gibney (@whoislilahgibney)

Lilah Gibney is a longtime internet personality and influencer who first emerged on the scene through the broader YouTube and creator scene, including her connection to Jake Paul’s Team 10 era.

She has since built her own following across social platforms and currently runs the Instagram account @whoislilahgibney, which has roughly 83,000 followers.

Lilah also features her podcast, lilahbility, in her IG bio.

She’s a recognisable internet figure, not some random person people pulled out of nowhere.

So, who is Lilah Gibney in the Dakota Mortensen story? Right now, she’s an LA-based influencer with an existing online profile, a complicated internet reputation, and a name suddenly popping up in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives realm.

Reality Shrine reached out to Dakota Mortensen for comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.