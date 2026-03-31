Tim reveals whether he and Gia are still together after winning Love Overboard together

Tim and Gia ended up winning Love Overboard and win a trip around the world, so as they never made their relationship official on the boat, but are they still together? Let’s find out!

Talking to People, Tim revealed that life is currently “amazing”, and whilst he didn’t specifically say whether he and Gia are still together after Love Overboard, he’s hinted that all is well between them.

He continued: “Obviously, a lot happened on that boat that was incredible and amazing, and a lot of stuff has happened post-show, post-boat, real life that’s been equally amazing.”

If viewers really want to know where the pair stand, Tim says they’ll have to “tune in and follow along with life after the boat and life in the real world.” But he also added that Gia “lives down the street from me so, yeah, we spend a lot of time together.” Well, that certainly sounds promising!

Tim also revealed that he and Gia haven’t take the trip together yet as things had to be “kept under wraps” but they’re planning on “taking the trip very soon.”

As for the end montage in Age of Attraction, Tim explained: “But as far as the trip, that end montage of all the photos and stuff was really just a funny gag thing that we did with production. We were just going through Malta and eating a bunch of food and taking fun pictures.”

But for Tim, the real prize he got from Love Overboard was finding Gia, saying: “Obviously, me and Gia were super confident in our relationship and the potential to win, but at the same time we were like, ‘If we win, great, but we found each other. So if we get eliminated throughout this process, whenever, we’re fine, we found each other.'”

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