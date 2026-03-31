Here’s what tragically happened to Lamar Odom’s son, Jayden

He passed away at just six months old

With Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom now landing on Netflix, a lot of attention is back on Lamar’s life off the basketball court, too, and some of the most heartbreaking parts of his story have nothing to do with fame, the NBA or even the Kardashians.

The documentary revisits several deeply painful chapters from his life, including the devastating loss of his baby son, Jayden.

Lamar Odom’s son, Jayden, tragically passed away

Long before Lamar Odom became reality TV famous thanks to Khloé & Lamar and his headline-making marriage to Khloé Kardashian, he was a dad.

Lamar shared son Jayden with his former partner, Liza Morales, and in 2006, their baby boy died at just six months old.

Jayden passed away from sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, a tragedy that both Lamar and Liza have spoken about.

He died on June 28, 2006, while sleeping in his crib in New York.

The loss was, by every account, life-altering. In the new Netflix Untold documentary, Liza explains that Jayden’s death changed both of them forever, while also showing how differently they processed what happened.

She turned to therapy and faith, while Lamar’s grief became tied up with the emotional spiral that followed in other areas of his life.

The documentary places Jayden’s death among the major personal traumas that marked Lamar’s life, alongside the loss of his mother and his later struggles with addiction.

During Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, Lamar said: “When you get the death certificate, it just says not undisclosed, not undescribed, they give you an un-word that doesn’t really answer any questions.”

“I didn’t really cry too much when he passed away. To think about the night he passed away, I was out all night partying with my man. And the baby just looked like he’s asleep. No scars, no hemmorages, no nothing,” he added.

Lamar has spoken about grief

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

Lamar has been very candid about the fact that he did not process Jayden’s death in a healthy or open way.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, he admitted he still had not properly sat down and cried about losing his son, and on Celebrity Big Brother, he spoke movingly about believing he would see Jayden again in the afterlife.

His emotional struggle was also documented back in 2017. Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Lamar spoke of his grief, explaining: “I should’ve been at home with him. But I was out, doing whatever…”

During Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, Lamar reflected on how hard it was to sit with that pain at all.

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