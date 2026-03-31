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News Love Overboard

Here’s where you can follow the Instagram accounts of the chaotic Love Overboard cast

I'm obsessed with them all

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ByEllie Ring

31st March 2026, 09:48
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The cast of Love Overboard are currently causing pure chaos on the high seas, so let’s find out where you can follow them all on Instagram.

Gia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gia Aldisert (@giaaldisert)

If you’re interested in where Gia and Tim stand today after Love Overboard, he recently spilled all the beans in an interview.

Sofia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Bevarly (@sofia_bevarly)

Sade

 

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A post shared by @sadeidera

Enna

 

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A post shared by ENNA 🧿 SCHELL (@enna_nutschell)

Leela

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leela J Ambrose-Fleck (@leelafleck)

Lo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren (@lolo_ollivierre)

Bella

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BELLA PALK (@belluhlou)

Christine

 

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A post shared by Christine Templeton (@kingchrxstine)

Delaney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delaney (@delaneykluger)

Val

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Val Zuluaga (@valzuluaga)

Tim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tim Demirjian (@timdemirjian)

Tim ended up winning Love Overboard with Gia, but have they taken their trip around the world together yet? He’s revealed all!

David

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Fuhrmann (@itsdavid.fuhrmann)

Reece

 

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A post shared by Reece Kane (@reecekane)

Koray

 

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A post shared by Koray (@korayeast)

James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J🦋 (@jamesbarranca)

Keif

 

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A post shared by Keif Kratochvil (@chiefkeifers)

Jake

Prasad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prasad Romijn (@lordpjr)


For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.

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