Lo reveals David actually reached out to her after brutally dumping her on Love overboard?!

After all the unbelievable drama that went down between Lo and David during Love overboard, you’d think the man would have the common sense not to try and contact her again, but alas…

But before we get into the post show drama, let’s do a quick little recap of what exactly went down between Lo and David on the yacht.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Fuhrmann (@itsdavid.fuhrmann)



David and Lo were in a relationship together, and prior to his date with Val he told Lo that he was all in on them and she had nothing to worry about. But disaster struck when he realised he was attracted to Val, despite having only just asked Lo to be his girlfriend.

Ultimately, David ended up choosing Val over his actual girlfriend, and quite literally dropped her off a 30 foot plant into the sea. Well, that’s one way to do it I guess.

In an interview with Reality Tea, Lo revealed that David actually reached out to her just before Love Overboard started airing, and the cheek of this man.

She revealed: “I deleted his number for probably seven months. He had reached out kind of closer to the show. I’m thinking because he just wanted to see if we were cool or not. I literally said, ‘Do you have amnesia? Like, we are not cool.’”

As for whether the pair are still in contact, Lo clearly stated that she hasn’t spoken to him at all since her previous message, and has absolutely no plans to.

She also claims she always knew he was problematic, saying she saw “”red flags” in him whilst they were together on the show.

Lo added: “He’s just obviously not an authentic person. I think it was pretty shocking to everyone the way that he switched up, and then didn’t even take accountability after.”

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