Joey Graceffa claims producer pressured him to publicly come out on The Amazing Race

YouTuber Joey Graceffa has described his time on The Amazing Race in 2013 as “truly traumatising” after claiming a producer pressured him to come out on the show.

During an interview with Out, Joey recalled his time on two seasons of The Amazing Race, one in 2013 and a second all stars season in 2024. Joey claims that felt pressured to come out during the show.

He claimed: “The Amazing Race was a lot of fun, but it was truly traumatizing. It’s crazy. They wanted me to come out on the show!”

Joey alleged that an unnamed producer on The Amazing Race told him that he should “come out on the show.” Joey recalled: “I was like, ‘I’ll come out if you write me that $1 million check at the finish line!’ That didn’t happen. I would not have been ready back then.”

Joey decided to come out two years later in 2015, announcing the news in a YouTube video.

He told Out that he’s still seeing the impact of his authenticity during his interactions with his viewers, explaining: “The kids come up to me in the line of the meet-and-greet and whisper in my ear that they’re gay. I was the first one that they feel comfortable enough to tell that to. It’s so heartwarming to see them, see their journey, and see them all grown up. They are my children, literally.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to CBS for comment.

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