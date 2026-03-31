They all seem minted, so here’s what all of the Age of Attraction cast members do for work

If Age of Attraction had a signature aesthetic, it was effortlessly boujee.

Everyone looked polished, put-together and just a little bit intimidatingly successful.

But it turns out that vibe isn’t just for show. Behind the glam, the cast are genuinely career-driven, with jobs spanning everything from corporate sales and law to beauty and entrepreneurship.

So if you were watching thinking, “Okay, but what do they actually do for a living?”, then wonder no more. Let’s get into it…

John Merrill

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John works in software sales, which completely tracks with his slick confidence and gift of the gab. He also has a clothing brand and does runway modelling on the side, so he’s giving corporate by day, fashion boy by night.

Leah Woolfolk

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Leah’s job is a flight attendant, which feels very on-brand for someone so energetic and polished. It also explains that cool, poised, always-packed-for-anything vibe she had throughout the series.

Theresa DeMaria

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Theresa is a stylist, but her Netflix bio makes it clear that’s not the whole story. She’s also described as a yoga teacher, model and former semi-professional baseball player, which is honestly a résumé and a half.

Chris Dahlan

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Chris is a public speaker and business owner. He travels the country speaking to kids about mental health, so his work seems to blend entrepreneurship with motivational speaking.

He’s a self-described “millionaire” and is listed as a Mental Health instructor on LinkedIn.

Logan Goodrid

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Logan works in corporate purchasing. Not the flashiest title on paper, maybe, but it is very much a serious grown-up job, and it fits his calm, sorted, practical energy on the show.

Vanessa Drozda

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Vanessa is a salon owner, which makes perfect sense once you’ve seen even one frame of her. She had total beauty-boss energy, and owning a salon explains why she always looked so put-together.

Andrew Wheeler

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Andrew is a bar owner, which feels incredibly reality TV coded in the best way. His Netflix bio even jokes about finding someone who doesn’t think being a bar owner is a red flag, so clearly he knows the assignment.

Libby Vodicka

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Libby works as a social media manager, which is probably the least surprising reveal of the lot. She had big extrovert energy, loads of charisma and that kind of confidence you simply cannot fake.

Derrick Fleming

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Derrick’s day job is medical sales. It’s one of those careers that usually comes with long hours, strong people skills and a lot of hustle, which, again, absolutely checks out.

Pfeifer Hill

Pfeifer is a graphic designer, and that creative job really suits her whole vibe. Netflix’s bio leans into her bold personality, and a design role feels very aligned with that playful, expressive energy.

Jorge Sanchez

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Jorge is a criminal defense attorney, but there’s a Hollywood twist. Netflix says he moved to Los Angeles to pursue writing and directing while still running his law firm, so he’s basically doing legal eagle meets filmmaker.

Vanelle Fenmou

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Vanelle works as a project manager, which is such a quietly impressive job. It suggests she’s organised, driven and probably the one who keeps everything moving, both at work and in life.

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