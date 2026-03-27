Theresa slams Age of Attraction producers for making her feel ‘sexually uncomfortable’

Theresa has slammed Age of Attraction for putting her in an “awkward position” during an unaired date on the show, leaving her “angry” with them.

She shared more about the axed date during an interview with Glamour, explaining that she and John did a tantric yoga class together, that she felt was too sexual.

She shared: “We also had another date that was ‘yoga.’ They were setting us up to do tantric yoga, which they don’t show at all because I think it was a little over the top, sexually.

“I was so uncomfortable. In fact, I think I was a little angry at that date because they put me in such an awkward position. I felt like it was too early to be in that world with him.”

As for what John thought about their date, she explained: “He’s a very go with the flow kind of a guy, so he was kind of like, ‘okay, whatever.’ But I think he was also very uncomfortable.

“Tantric yoga is obviously meant to be the precursor to intimate relations. And he and I had barely even kissed at that point, aside from a peck.

“We’d never done any making out, tongue kissing, or any of that stuff, so it was kind of a little awkward. And to be filmed doing that with our peers around…it was just weird. I was like, I’m not into this. I’m not a PDA person.”

Theresa also shared that during the interviews she went through prior to Age of Attraction that she’d specified she would date no younger than 38.

She explained: “I did not plan on, nor would I have ever agreed to date somebody that was that young. When I went through the multiple levels of interviews to get onto the show, I had always said the youngest I would date would be 38.

“But he ended up being 27, and so that was a bad part for me—like a detour—because I never would have thought in a million years he would be that young. I was devastated, because I was like, How in the world am I going to navigate this? This is too young for me.

“But I had already spent a lot of time with John and got to know him, so I was like, Okay, I will continue with this just for the experiment of it all. And I also really liked John.”

Whilst Theresa didn’t tell her children how old John was on the show, they later found out, with Theresa revealing how they reacted.

“So my oldest, Richard, is super poised and has always sort of been the rock for our family. As expected, he just kind of goes with the flow. He doesn’t really have a whole lot to say.

“He understands why it happened the way it did and has the same mentality as I do, that John reads a lot older, and he understands why we went through the entire experience together. So he’s solid. It’s the same thing with my daughter.

“My youngest son doesn’t really care, except for he’s getting a lot of flack from his friends right now. My kids are super supportive. They want me to be happy. They wanted me to find somebody.

“Unfortunately, [John] didn’t fit the age range that we had all kind of hoped. But aside from the BS that either the public is giving us, or some friends on the periphery, no one was like, “Oh my God, I’m never talking to you again.” One of the other cast members’ daughters did do that, but I’m not going to say who.”

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