Um, are Libby and John from Age of Attraction actually dating after the show?!

There’s pretty wild rumours that Libby and John are dating after Age of Attraction, as they’ve been spending a lot of time together. The two cast members have already made two TikTok videos together, even though it was filmed months ago, and now eyebrows are raising.

We already know that John and Theresa broke up about six months after filming, and that Libby and Andrew were pretty strong by the end of the show. And there’s actually proof that Libby and John are in fact not dating, and appear to just be really good friends.

Andrew recently spoke about how strong his relationship with Libby is, while Libby is really close to Theresa, John’s ex. This still didn’t stop people from convincing themselves Libby and John somehow jumped ship, after they posted a ‘more likely to’ TikTok video.

They appear to be in a mini van, with someone else filming. John and Theresa just teased their relationship status, even though they already revealed they’d split, but it does look like they maybe got back together, making it more obvious Libby and John aren’t an item.

Libby even used the ‘bestie test’ song to go over the audio, and they both agreed that she’s the most emotional out of the two of them. They also hilariously agreed that John is most likely to get pregnant after a one night stand, and that he catches feelings the quickest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theresa DeMaria (@theresa_demaria)

One person commented, “Wait what are yall a couple???,” while another wrote: “You both are adorable together! This is a perfect match 🤷🏻‍♀️❤️.” Someone else said, “Wait are yall together now what happened I have so many questions????” – and Libby liked it.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.