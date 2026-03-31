The location is absolutely stunning, so here’s where Love Overboard was filmed

If you’ve watched even five minutes of Love Overboard, you’ve probably had the exact same thought as the rest of us: Where on Earth is this ridiculously dreamy place?!

Between the glossy blue water, the mega-yacht drama and those golden Mediterranean views, the setting is doing a lot of heavy lifting, it basically deserves its own credit.

The location gives the whole series that extra-luxe, escapist feel. So, after a proper deep dive, here’s the full story on where Love Overboard was filmed, and when the cast actually stepped on board…

Here’s where Love Overboard was filmed

Love Overboard was filmed in Malta, with the action unfolding on the Chakra mega-yacht.

The series was filmed aboard the Chakra in Maltese waters, with the island’s coastline serving as the gorgeous backdrop for all the flirting, fighting and strategic couple-swapping.

Malta has that perfectly reality-TV-ready mix of clear turquoise sea, honey-coloured architecture and blazing sunshine, so it gives Love Overboard a glamorous, European-holiday energy instead of the usual villa setup. It feels more exclusive, more chaotic and way more chic, basically, exactly what a dating show hosted by Gabby Windey needs.

The yacht itself is a major part of the show’s identity. Elite Daily’s set visit describes journalists being taken by speedboat out to the Chakra, where filming was already underway, and PEOPLE also reported that the original group of singles arrived on the Chakra in Malta for the experiment.

There’s also a nice extra layer for anyone who loves piecing together filming clues: local maritime reporting in Malta tracked the Chakra during production and placed it around Mellieħa Bay and Valletta while filming activity was taking place.

So while the simple answer is Malta, the fuller picture is that Love Overboard used the Maltese coastline and surrounding waters to create that very sun-soaked, ultra-polished look.

When was the series filmed?

The clearest answer is that Love Overboard was filmed in summer 2025, with the cast hopping aboard in June 2025.

That timing comes up repeatedly in set-visit reporting and cast interviews, including articles from PEOPLE, Bustle and Elite Daily that were based on visits to the production while it was actively filming in Malta.

Production reportedly spanned just a few days in June.

The Chakra arrived in Malta in late May 2025, was being used for filming from mid-June, and left after filming wrapped in early July 2025.

So, all in all, the series was filmed in Malta during June 2025, with production activity running into early July.

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