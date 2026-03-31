The Love Is Blind: Sweden reunion has been announced, and it’s coming sooner than you think!

The drama is going to be off the charts

We finally have a release date for the Love Is Blind: Sweden season three reunion, and it’s coming so much sooner than I expected!

When is the Love Is Blind: Sweden season three reunion coming out?

You don’t have to wait long at all, as the reunion will air on April 2nd, 2025 at 9am CEST.

As for what you can expect from the reunion, Ally Simpson, executive producer of Love Is Blind discussed more during an interview with Rolling Stone.

She explained: “Early on, reunions were these standard catch-ups, and oftentimes there’s some drama with the couples who haven’t worked out.

“But we’ve really had a conscious shift in recent seasons, because we think this should be a celebration. Of course, it doesn’t work out for all the couples, but we’ve tried to make the reunion more and more of an event each season.”

As Aniela Eklund and Ibrahim Kass Gergi were the only couple who actually got married this season, one of the burning questions from the reunion will be whether or not they’re still together.

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