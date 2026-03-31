Age of Attraction’s Andrew speaks out on how Libby’s parents treated him after the show

Andrew and Libby are one of the couples with a big age gap on Age of Attraction, and he’s now spoken out about how her parents treated him after filming. The 38-year-old also said their relationship is going strong, and was “prepared to deal with Libby’s Dad’s side-eye.”

“They have been amazing. Her parents have been very accepting. I’ve met them a few times, done dinner with them, they couldn’t be more welcoming and accepting. That makes me see what kind of family and what kind of support Libby has,” he told Nothing Personal podcast.

He added: “You know, I applaud them. I’m not sure that I would be the same.” Andrew agreed that he would be questioning a couple involving a 22-year-old and 38-year-old, like them, but Libby did say at the reunion that he hasn’t yet introduced her to his children.

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She’s “spent a good amount of time in Baltimore,” where he lives, with their first challenge being “ending long distance,” while she respects Andrew hasn’t introduced her yet, Libby told DC Film Girl. Libby is the same age as Andrew was when he had his first daughter.

“Your life is just getting started,” he said when they met at the top of the mountain at the commitment ceremony. “My biggest fear is keeping you from your dreams, even though you’re a part of mine.” Despite their worries, neither is willing to walk away.

They decided to leave the experiment “hard-launched” as girlfriend and boyfriend. “This might be my rom-com happy ending,” Andrew told her. Since then, they’ve spoken really highly of each other, and Libby’s parents have clearly given their approval.

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