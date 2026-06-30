The richest DCC star of all time is worth millions, and starred in mega raunchy Netflix series

Some of the former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have gone on to make some serious money, and one of them is none other than Sarah Shahi, who starred as the lead in Netflix’s raunchy Sex/Life.

Sarah didn’t have any previous dancing experience when she auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in 1999, and admitted that she faked her “way through the dance line.”

She told Fox 11 Los Angeles: “There were 500 girls that auditioned. I just stayed at the end of the line and would copy what they were doing, so that way I had like a little bit of an idea when I got up to the front.” She quit the team soon after being told she had a shot in Hollywood after starring in Robert Altman’s movie Dr. T & the Women.

She left the team in 2000, and it was clearly the right choice as she’s had a very successful career since then. She starred in 2022’s Black Adam film, as well as appearing in seven episodes of The Rookie has a hostage rescue specialist Jessica Russo. She also starred as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Zahra Bankston in Red, White & Royal Blue.

And she’s certainly made a lot more from her acting career than she ever would have done if she’d stuck to staying with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and has an estimated net worth of $4 million!

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