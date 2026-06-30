He’s a billionaire, so who is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Jerry Jones?

We’re all familiar with the cheerleaders of the Dallas Cowboys. But there’s one man who’s responsible for thrusting them into stardom and building up the Dallas Cowboys. So, meet the owner of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Jones (@cjonescowboys)

Jerral Wayne Jones Sr., better known as Jerry Jones, is an American billionaire businessman who is the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys. He bought the team in 1989, so he’s been an owner for almost 40 years. Talk about a legacy.

The 83-year-old was born in Los Angeles, California, but moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, as a child. He played football his entire life, even attending the University of Arkansas and co-captaining the 1964 national championship team. Which if you’re not familiar with American football is a big deal. After graduating, he became vice president at his family’s insurance company before eventually selling it.

It’s estimated that under his leadership, the Cowboys franchise has grown in value to around $13 billion. This makes it the most valuable sports franchise in the world. Combined with his personal holdings in oil, gas, and real estate, Forbes puts Jones’ overall net worth at roughly $20 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@dccheerleaders)

He’s a beloved and polarising figure for Cowboys fans. Jerry is known for being a hands-on owner, actively making personnel and front-office decisions rather than just being a financial backer like most NFL team owners. It’s earned him just as much criticism as praise.

Under his ownership, the Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls: 1993, 1994, 1996. Since then, though, the team hasn’t made it back to a conference (National Football Conference East division) championship game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Jones (@cjonescowboys)

Jerry has been married for over 60 years to his wife, Eugenia, and their three children, Stephen, Charlotte, and Jerry Jones Jr., are all co-owners and senior executives of the Cowboys. They maintain a 51-49 ownership split, with Jerry and Eugenia controlling the majority and the three siblings manage their combined 49 per cent together. Charlotte’s son, Shy, works in the front office as a scouting assistant making this a three generation family business.

Whether you love him or hate him, you have to admit that Jerry’s a pretty impressive man. He’s put in over 30 years of dedication and work to make the Dallas Cowboys into the world’s most valuable sports franchise.

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