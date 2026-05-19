Here’s exactly when and where was Perfect Match season four was filmed

Perfect Match season four was filmed in an absolutely gorgeous villa with some stunning scenery that the cast got to enjoy, so where did filming take place?

Where was the season filmed?

Netflix confirmed to Decider that filming for season four took place in the same location as the previous Perfect Match seasons in Tulum, Mexico.

The main bulk of filming takes place in Casa Xolo, a five bedroom villa which is located 10 minutes away from Tulum and has its very own swimming pool and a private tennis court!

And the luxurious villa is certainly reflected in the eyewatering price, with Casa Xolo casting a whopping $1,500 to $2,500 per night to rent.

When did filming take place?

Filming for Perfect Match season four took place in November 2025 in Tulum, meaning it’s only been six months since the show was filmed, despite some cast members having already moved on.

There have also been some gorgeous date locations featured in the series including Ajal Tulum, a treehouse boutique hotel; Secrets Tulum, a hotel and beach club; Holistika, a jungle wellness retreat; the gym Tulum Fight Club; the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, and Tankah Bay.

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