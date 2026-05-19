Where Welcome to Plathville’s Kim is today, years after splitting up from ex-husband Barry

Kim Plath decided to get a divorce from now-ex-husband Barry after years of marriage together. They’ve been apart for years now, with her moving out of the family home they shared with their many kids, so how is Kim doing two years on from the split?

Firstly, Kim lives in a houseboat part-time with their three minor children, Amber, Cassia and Mercy. She still co-parents with Barry and actually gets approached by Welcome to Plathville viewers a fair amount, who ask for her picture and usually chat to her.

Despite being a reality TV star, she barely watches any television herself: especially the show. Life has changed a lot, because Kim and Barry had given their ten children an extremely conservative upbringing in rural Georgia, when the show began back in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Plath (@mommakimplath)

She’s now all about farm life, and usually shares photos with the animals there on Instagram. Recently, she’s been digging out parts of the grass around an area she sits in for relaxation, and it looks like her kids have been helping here out in the garden a lot.

There’s never a time when she’s not hanging out in nature, pranking her kids with a fake snake, or chilling out with her cat. The divorce was “was rough on them at first,” Kim told Today in 2024, but now “they’ve really kind of settled in and they understand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Plath (@mommakimplath)

Kim herself has had to weather big life changes, “and there are more changes every day,” she says, even in terms of family logistics. “I don’t need a big van to travel. I can just drive a regular car, like normal people, and they’re all potty trained. You know, like, life is easy.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.