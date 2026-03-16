After that messy reunion, here’s where all the Love Is Blind season 10 stars stand politically

Some are totally unapologetic about their views

It’s been a minute since we saw Chris Fusco making controversial remarks, Alex Henderson stating he’s pro-Trump at dinner, and Bri McNees being at the centre of Charlie Kirk Reddit thread chats.

So, since Love Is Blind season 10 and its juicy reunion wrapped, let’s dig into where all the show’s cast members stand politically.

Jessica Barrett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbus Crew (@columbuscrew)

Jessica is the clearest left-leaning cast member of the bunch. On-screen and off, she’s made it obvious that politics is a real dating dealbreaker for her.

Per TV Insider, after the show, Jessica said one of her earliest pod questions was whether Chris voted for Trump, and explained that issues around human rights matter deeply to her.

Looking at her social media activity, she follows accounts including the ACLU, ICEwatch, Kamala Harris-related pages, trans-rights accounts, and NPR Politics.

In other words, Jessica isn’t just vaguely liberal, she seems pretty firmly planted there.

Emma Betsinger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kati (@katihartwig)

Emma appears to fall on the same side of the spectrum as Jessica, just a bit more quietly.

She’s reportedly a registered Democrat and follows Kamala Harris on Instagram, while there’s no similar sign of Trump support in her public follows.

She hasn’t turned politics into a huge personal brand, but the public clues that are available point toward her being more liberal than conservative.

Basically, Emma’s stance reads less “loud and proud campaign mode” and more “you can absolutely tell where I stand if you look properly.”

Chris Fusco

I’m not gonna spoil the new love is blind episodes, but I will say this man, Chris, is diabolical #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/e25WcTapfh — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) February 18, 2026

Chris is the participant whose politics caused some of the biggest post-show side-eye.

He follows a string of right-wing figures and accounts on Instagram, including Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Libs of TikTok, Emily Saves America, and Valentina Gomez.

That matters even more because Jessica has said she was upfront about her politics early, and later felt Chris had not been fully transparent about his own views in the pods.

Put bluntly: Chris comes across as clearly right-leaning, and the gap between his stance and Jessica’s looks like one of the most incompatible political pairings the show has had in a while.

Alex Henderson

The visual storytelling as we got to know Alex this season. #loveisblind #LoveisBlindS10 pic.twitter.com/GzVK91yxdE — DTC Dee (@deannaveg) March 4, 2026

Alex did not leave much room for interpretation.

During his meeting with Ashley’s family, he said he did not vote, but added that he would have voted for Trump and described himself as “absolutely conservative.”

After the show, he told USA Today he felt “very comfortable” sharing his political stance.

On top of that, his Instagram follows include Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, and other accounts associated with mocking liberal politics.

So while some cast members are being read through social media breadcrumbs, Alex more or less said the quiet part out loud.

Bri McNees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA Makeup Artist + Destination Makeup Artist (@aniamimakeup)

Bri is not quite as clear-cut with her stance, but there is still enough public chatter to place her as possibly right-leaning.

She does not appear to have made major public statements about politics herself. However, one widely discussed now-deleted Instagram post reportedly paid tribute to Charlie Kirk and included patriotic religious language that led viewers to read her as conservative.

That is thinner evidence than what exists for Chris or Alex, so it’s fairer to say Bri appears right-leaning rather than definitively confirmed. Still, in the wider season 10 political map, she’s usually grouped with the more conservative side of the cast.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.