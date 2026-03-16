Amber reveals the savage reason she still hasn’t signed her divorce papers after Love Is Blind

Jordan had previously claimed that Amber wasn’t signing their divorce papers after Love Is Blind, and now she’s revealed why.

Appearing on AD’s What’s The Reality podcast, Jordan revealed that he and Amber filed for divorce last August, but it’s not yet finalised as he’s waiting for her to sign the papers.

He explained: “I found a lawyer in like November, got my stuff sent in and got it paid for and then yeah got my stuff sent in but we’re still waiting for Amber to send her stuff to the lawyers.

“Then we’ve got to sign a financial affidavit and then sign the final paperwork. She said she would do it this week. Fingers crossed. We’ve got to move on.”

Speaking to Pop Pulse Media, Amber revealed that whilst it was “very easy” for Jordan to sign the Love Is Blind divorce papers because of his financial situation, she thinks the whole thing is “sketchy.”

She explained: “I didn’t sign it yet because it asked for my bank account number and has me list all my assets which I think is odd for an annulment.

“Yeah because they want my bank information and it seems sketchy so I’m having a lawyer look over it. It’s easy for Jordan to sign because he doesn’t have assets or a retirement fund to worry about… I’ve worked very hard for the little that I do have.”

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