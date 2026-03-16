Where the Love Is Blind Ohio stars are and whether they kept their day jobs from before

Love Is Blind Ohio featured a variety of cast members, as some of them applied on their own terms, while others were approached by a casting agent. Some of them came from pretty regular day jobs, such as Jessica working as a doctor and Vic being a passionate professor.

Vic is still working as a professor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Vic St. John (@dr.vicstjohn)

Vic continues to work as a professor and his new wife, Christine, leaves notes for him around the home. Yep, they’ve moved in together, and he plans to stay in public policy regardless of appearing on Love Is Blind. He never wore his wedding ring in the classroom!

Jessica is a doctor with a new BF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Haramol Gill, MD (@dr.harmello)

Jessica is now in a relationship with a Love Is Blind co-star called Haramol, and revealed she’s still working as a doctor. She is still a infectious disease physician and specialist, and simply had to take a long period of leave to appear on the Netflix dating show.

Jordan is still an account executive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EASTON. (@eastontownctr)

Jordan is an account executive, specialising in data security at a company called OpenText. It focuses on Cloud and AI services, but he’s now in a new relationship after a three-month marriage to Amber, and is certainly trying his best to work with food brands.

Emma was promoted at work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Em (@emmabetsinger)

Emma was promoted to a merchant at Abercrombie & Fitch, just a couple of months after filming wrapped up. She’s worked for the American brand for over six years, and appears to still be single after she and Mike decided not to get married.

Mike is in a new relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Gibney (@michaelgibney15)

Mike’s new girlfriend was in attendance at the Love Is Blind reunion, and alongside that, he’s a full-time vehicle sales manager and holds down a job full-time as a mortgage loan officer. He’s worked there for over two years now and sells the cars on-site.

Christine still works her day job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine (@christinelham)

Christine was working and living in Cleveland, but has now moved to Columbus to live with her new husband. She works as a speech language pathologist, and plans to keep working her job as she studied super hard to achieve a qualification for it!

Amber continues to work as a nurse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Morrison (@amber_catherine9)

Amber is single and still works as a nurse. She still has the fact she’s a family medicine nurse practitioner in her Instagram bio, and is usually busy being a mum to her daughter, Sarah, when she’s away from work, where she’s practised for the last few years.

Alex apparently moved in with a co-star

Alex apparently moved in with Devonta after Love Is Blind, and people already think he’s launched a new business venture called OnlyForex. This isn’t confirmed but his Instagram page is following the seemingly small account, and he does do day trading…

Devonta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeVonta (@dvo_anderson)

Devonta has faced some drama with an ex-girlfriend before Love Is Blind, and is now on his third engagement with a baby on the way. He’s still working his usual day job, but did post a video with his new beau going on a pasta date night, and promoting a brand.

Brittany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Wicker (@brittany_elena)

Brittany is still working as an advanced aesthetician and appears to be single. She’s gone down in history as someone with an amazing redemption story, and although she’s got some tension with Ashley and Bri, she’s made some real close BFFs with the other girls.

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