A very explosive feud between the girls will erupt at the Love Is Blind reunion

It looks like Amber and Jordan are going to be getting into a major fight during the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion, but apparently the girls are also going to be getting their claws out too?!

According to Reality Receipts, there’s going to be some drama going down between Brittany, Priyanka, Bri and Ashley. Apparently Devonta was supposed to stay at Priyanka’s Airbnb during filming as a whole group of them were going to a concert together during homestays.

Apparently Brittany is “pissed” with the lack of being a girls girl from Priyanka, with an apparent cast divide happening between Bri and Priyanka and then the rest of the cast.

They claimed: “There’s definitely some drama between Brittany and Priyanka” as allegedly Priyanka “didn’t tell” Brittany that Devonta was going to stay at hers after the concert, despite it happening before the pair had called off their engagement.

Something tells me that the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion is going to be one of the most explosive ones we’ve ever watched.

And apparently a lot of the girls have already taken sides in the feud between Bri, Priyanka and Brittany feud, with all of them pretty much backing up Brittany.

Looks like we’ll have to wait until the reunion airs to see how messy this gets, and how it all ends up playing out.

