The full insane timeline of Love Is Blind’s Devonta’s three engagements, including a baby

Devonta has somehow managed to be engaged not once, not twice but three times, so let’s break down the timelines between him getting a new fiancée both before, during and after Love Is Blind. Oh, and lest we forget that he’s also going to be a father later this year…

January 2023 – Engaged to his first girlfriend

According to @storytimewithrikkii, Devonta was initially engaged to a woman called Mandy in 2023.

Apparently one of Mandy’s friends messaged the TikTok creator, claiming: “Devo from Love Is Blind season 10 was engaged to my friend, Mandy, on January 1st 2023.”

April 2025 – He and Brittany got engaged on Love Is Blind

Despite all of us yelling at the screen for them not to, after leaving the pods Devonta ended up putting a ring on a woman’s finger for the second time, but certainly not the last.

May 2025 – He and Brittany ended their engagement

Literal weeks after getting engaged he and Brittany called it quits, with Brittany desperately clinging on to the hope that they would continue their relationship outside of the show.

And that really didn’t go to plan with Devonta wasting no time letting her know that wouldn’t be happening, and then once again continued his hunt for yet another fiancée after Love Is Blind.

December 2025 – Started dating his now fiancée

It turns out the Devonta met his now pregnant fiancée way before Love Is Blind, as they had been friends in college, however they reconnected and started dating in December.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he recalled: “We have always known each other, [but] we’ve never dated or anything. … She’s always been a friend. We reconnected and it was like, ‘Wow.’ We look at the timeline and how fast things progressed, but I feel like I’ve known her my whole life. Whenever these big things that have happened in my life, she’s been there as a supporting friend.

“It was a timing thing where I was like, ‘Man, this was exactly where I was supposed to end up.’ And it’s just felt electric ever since. I knew I wanted to be a father.”

He also shared more with E! Online, saying that she’s his “best friend” and after they reconnected everything took off very quickly.

He explained: “The girl that I’m with now, I’ve actually known her since I was in college,. We’ve never dated, never talked, anything. It was just kind of like an old flame that took off. It was like a ‘hell yeah’ moment where we’re just like, ‘Man, wish we could rewind the clock and go back five, six years.’”

February 2026 – Announced the two are expecting a baby together

Devonta admitted that it had all happened a lot quicker than either of them had anticipated, saying: “I don’t necessarily think we were planning on doing it as fast as we did. But this is the biggest blessing ever. I’m ecstatic. It’s literally all I think about. I’m always on Pinterest looking at baby clothes, ideas, figuring all that stuff out.”

As for whether he’ll ever make his partner public, it seems he won’t as he explained she “wants to stay out of all this.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.