Here’s everything Amber and Jordan have said about their shocking Love Is Blind divorce

When some people enter the Love Is Blind pods, it’s literally a given that, as viewers, we’re in for drama. But, when it came to Amber and Jordan from Love Is Blind season 10, we were totally taken aback by how their seemingly wholesome love story actually turned into a total nightmare off-screen.

During the Ohio season’s reunion episode, Nick Lachey has his Tyra Banks ‘we were rooting for you’ moment, and shines the spotlight on Amber and Jordan. From there, Jordan’s giving nervous, disappointed, and apologetic vibes, while Amber is still seemingly raging…

So, let’s get into everything they’ve said about their split and surprising divorce…

Jordan said Amber’s trust issues became too much for him

Jordan’s main explanation at the reunion was that the relationship changed massively after the wedding.

He said Amber brought trust issues from past relationships into their marriage, and that he felt like he was “constantly trying to repair a trust” he hadn’t broken.

Basically, his side of the story is that the emotional weight of reassuring her over and over again eventually wore him down, and he felt the negatives started outweighing the positives.

Amber said Jordan didn’t act like someone ready for marriage

Amber absolutely did not agree with that framing. Her biggest complaint was that Jordan never fully stepped into real married life after the cameras stopped rolling.

The pair revealed they split just four months after their wedding and, even more shockingly, never actually moved in together.

Amber said he mostly came around on weekends and still seemed more focused on staying in Columbus, hanging with friends, and keeping his old routine than building a home with her and Emma.

Her vibe was very much: why get married if you still want bachelor habits?

Speaking on the Viall Files podcast, Amber said he talked about moving to Mount Vernon early on, but then location became an issue.

Jordan said the relationship became unhealthy

Things got even darker when Jordan described the marriage as “not a healthy relationship.”

He said there were repeated arguments, boundary-crossing, screaming, and moments that left him feeling unable to safely express how he felt.

He also brought up one particularly bad wedding weekend, claiming Amber got “blacked out” early on, while Amber later pushed back on social media and said he had also been drinking heavily.

Still, his overall message was clear, he saw ending the marriage as a decision tied to his mental health and well-being.

Amber said the worst part involved her daughter Emma

Fucking Jordan and Amber!!!! Let’s fucking gooooooo!!!! Yes!!!!! They are my winners of everything this year!!! Wooooohooooo!!!! #loveisblinds10 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/fFZdBFy8Tb — Tracy 🌙 (@jakesmom326) March 4, 2026

For Amber, the most painful part of the breakup clearly wasn’t just the divorce itself.

At the reunion, she got emotional talking about Jordan leaving without properly saying goodbye to her seven-year-old daughter, Emma, who had formed a bond with him.

She said she had to stay strong while Emma cried, and even wanted to make a memory box so Jordan would come back.

It was that moment that really sent the reunion into heartbreak territory, and Amber ultimately stormed off stage.

Jordan did address Emma directly and apologised, saying their bond had been real, but it obviously wasn’t enough to soften Amber’s feelings.

They’re still not fully on the same page about moving on

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And because this breakup refuses to be simple, the post-reunion updates are messy too.

Jordan has since said he’s in a new relationship and that he met his girlfriend, Sofia, in mid-to-late November, a few months after he and Amber filed for divorce in August 2025.

He also said he and Amber had basically no contact until the reunion.

Amber, meanwhile, has now explained why she still hasn’t signed the divorce paperwork, saying she was uncomfortable being asked for bank account information and a full list of assets, so she’s having a lawyer look it over first.

It really seems that the drama is far from over as Jordan appearing on AD’s What’s The Reality? podcast has only gone and prompted Amber to start taking to the comments section.

On one clip, she wrote: “You knew Emma was going to be there, we literally talked about how excited she was to be a flower girl.”

He also commented: “Also want to point out – I did mess up the silent treatment timeline during this pod guys – that’s on me!”

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