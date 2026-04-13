Mikey finally reveals the real reason he cried so much on Netflix’s Temptation Island

Temptation Island season two showed Mikey crying a lot, and now he has finally revealed the real reason he was so emotional on the Netflix show.

Throughout the series, viewers saw him crying quite a lot as his relationship with Sydney started to fall apart. At first, he tried to stay strong and laugh things off, but it got really intense when he had to watch clips of her getting closer to Xzavier at the bonfires.

As the episodes went on, Mikey’s emotions were a bit all over the place. One minute he’d be joking around, and the next he’d be in tears. It really hit him when he realised their relationship might actually be over. By the final bonfire, he ended up leaving the island on his own, while Sydney chose to leave with Xzavier after saying she’d fallen in love.

Because of all that, loads of viewers started commenting on just how much Mikey cried during the show, with some even labelling him a “crybaby”. Now, he’s finally responded.

Mikey calls out the comments about him crying

During a TikTok live with Jack, Mikey addressed the reaction head-on. He said, “Why are we being so judgmental about men crying and stuff like that. Why are people so messed up about men crying?”

He then added that some of the comments felt deeper than just jokes. He said, “It also kinda feels like you all don’t care about black men’s mental health. Just saying. That’s how it comes off to me when I see the comments. ‘He cries so much’. Wow, maybe he’s dealing with something deeper inside.”

Mikey also suggested that editing played a big role in how he came across. When asked why it looked like he was always crying, he said, “Exactly, that’s all they did, bro. All they really did was show me cry and stuff like that.”

He has also revealed the real reason he was so emotional

Mikey finally made it clear that the reason he was crying so much on the show was because of Sydney. He explained, “Because I was in love with Sydney, no kidding, bro. Overly in love. Loved that girl.”

Which, if you watched the show, actually makes sense. He was watching someone he genuinely loved build a connection with someone else right in front of him.

He also said that he chose to cry instead of getting angry, and explained why he handled things the way he did. Mikey said, “Yeah, I’m just a crybaby, I’m soft. I’d much rather be soft and a crybaby than be labelled as an angry black man on national television.”

And he went on to explain, “I’d have much rather cried than crash out. Simple. That’s something big that I went to that I was like, if I feel like I’m about to get angry, just let out the cry. Because obviously nine times out of 10, you’re just sad.”

When asked if he’s actually emotional like that, Mikey said, “1000 per cent.”

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