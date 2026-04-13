Are Sydney and Xzavier still together after leaving Temptation Island together?

Sydney might have entered Temptation Island with Mikey, but she ended up leaving with Xzavier, even telling him she “loved” him, but are they still together?

She opened up to Tudum about the emotional moment, saying: “I’ve never told a guy I loved them first. So it was very nerve-wracking. I definitely felt like the feeling was mutual, we had just had so many conversations about what [a relationship] looked like outside the villa and if we could make it work, and regardless, the bond we made there will last forever.”

Xzavier was also “nervous” about telling Sydney how he truly felt, saying: “I don’t take words like that lightly. She created a space that was safe for us to say those words.”

Are Xzavier and Sydney still together after Temptation Island?

Unfortunately we’ll have to wait until the reunion to officially find out whether Xzavier and Sydney are still together after Temptation Island, but we do have some clues.

The two still follow each other on social media, and given the fact that Sydney unfollowed Mikey I do think it says something that she’s still following Xzavier.

She also spoke very positively about Xzavier during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, saying: “When I first met Xzavier, it really felt like a friendship. And I didn’t look at him in terms of like somebody I would possibly date, or anything like that.”

She admitted that she was “shocked” and “blown away” by how amazing their connection was on the show.

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