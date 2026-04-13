People are dying to know where she’s from, so let’s meet Hailey from Love on the Spectrum

Hailey absolutely became one of those instant Love on the Spectrum standouts, the kind of person who pops up on screen for a date and suddenly the entire internet is obsessed!

Between her super-specific dislikes, dry one-liners, and unexpectedly sweet chemistry with Logan, she made a huge impression fast.

And because Netflix didn’t exactly give her a long solo backstory, people have been doing what they do best… zooming in, comparing notes, and trying to piece together the details. So, let’s get into who Hailey is, what we actually know about her, and why everyone is so curious about where she’s from.

Who is Hailey?

Hailey Kocvara is the participant we all met during Logan Pereira’s dating journey on season four of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum.

She isn’t one of the season’s main central cast members, but she quickly became a fan favourite after appearing on Logan’s first date and then continuing as part of his storyline through the season.

Logan and Hailey bonded quickly, especially over their shared love of cheesecake, and their connection became one of the season’s most talked-about new romances.

Netflix shared that she likes hockey players fighting and men in suits, dislikes scorpions and bad drivers, and told cameras she’s “not scared of anything.”

She also shared details about her family life on the show. She has an older brother, Derek, and lives with her parents, Cheryl and Frank. During one episode, Logan and his twin sister Neith visit Hailey’s home, where her mother says Frank works as a general contractor and built their house.

She also works in food service at a school. On the show, Hailey explained that her job involves serving food to students, prepping meals, and helping with day-to-day cafeteria work. According to her Facebook profile, she’s worked at Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School for the past three years.

As for her relationship status, the show’s official follow-up is pretty clear… Hailey and Logan are no longer together. Netflix’s post-season update says they saw each other one more time after filming, but Hailey decided she wanted to remain friends.

Where is Hailey from?

This is the question everyone keeps asking, and the answer is: Hailey is from the Las Vegas area in Nevada.

Swooon describes her as “a 30-year-old from the Las Vegas area,” while her publicly visible social media points to her working at a Las Vegas-area middle school.

There’s also some online speculation because some folks thought Hailey sounded Eastern European or had an accent that didn’t read as typically Nevadan.

A Reddit thread shows several people wondering whether she was Ukrainian, Russian, or from somewhere in Eastern Europe, while others pushed back and suggested that what viewers were noticing was simply her cadence or speech pattern rather than a geographic accent.

But that’s all it is, just speculation! There doesn’t appear to be any confirmed reports tying Hailey to a background other than being from Las Vegas.

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