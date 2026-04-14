Sydney reveals whether she planned to dump Mikey before Temptation Island

Sydney has finally revealed whether she planned to dump Mikey before Temptation Island. She shared how she’s “gotten this question a lot,” especially because she left the island with new boy Xavier, and admitted she “had no intention of going on the show to dump Mikey.”

She shared in an Instagram Q&A: “I saw things at the bonfire that triggered me and pushed me to focus on myself. Seeing him hurt when I was watching the show hurt me. That was never my intention, but in reality I could not take his feelings as my own anymore.”

Sydney also said she “can’t share her relationship status yet,” even though she’s shared a video with the boys, including Xavier. She also stuck up for her ex and wrote: “Neither one of us should be getting hate. we’re both great people, just not for each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

Xavier recently commented on her post: “When you make me smile.” Mikey, on the other hand, has said he’s now “healed” and even joked about Xavier leaving the island with Sydney: “THAT MAN PLAYED THE GUITAR!! it was GAME OVER 😔.”

Mikey also wrote: “damn maybe i chose to CRY instead of crash out cause i didn’t want the “ANGRY” black man label i rather be a cry baby and feel my emotions for a woman i love instead of be angry 🫶🏽🤒. He joked how he should have apologised to Sydney to keep her.

He also joked: “AMERICA FRICKIN HATES ME.” Mikey was convinced to join the show, only for Sydney to dump him and leave with another man. She regretted it from episode one, even though she planned on leaving the experience with Mikey by her side.

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