He’s all about fitness, so here’s everything we know about Cole Mueller on Temptation Island

He was with Scarlett for over two years before the show

He entered Netflix’s Temptation Island with Scarlett, so here’s everything you need to know about Cole Mueller.

Cole works in real estate and business

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Cole, 27, works in real estate as a developer and agent, but that’s only part of what he does. He’s also involved in entrepreneurship, juggling different business ventures at the same time. According to his LinkedIn, he works with The RMCI Group in development and real estate, and has been doing so for several years.

On top of that, he’s also a tequila brand owner. He co-founded a company called Octavio Tequila with his dad after getting the idea while travelling in Baja California, Mexico.

He studied environmental studies

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Before all of that, Cole studied at UC Santa Barbara, where he completed a degree in Environmental Studies between 2016 and 2020.

It’s a slightly different path compared to what he’s doing now. But it shows he’s got a broader background beyond just business.

He’s seriously into fitness and endurance events

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Fitness is clearly a massive part of Cole’s life. He’s not just going to the gym casually either. He’s actually competing in events like Hyrox, which are high-intensity fitness races combining running and functional workouts.

From his Instagram, it’s obvious he trains consistently and takes it seriously. Cole has shared posts about competing in the pro division, placing in the top 10, and preparing for the Hyrox World Championships in Stockholm.

He’s also taken on huge endurance challenges, like “The California Traverse,” which is a 640-mile relay run from San Diego to San Francisco completed over four days.

He’s all about discipline and showing up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Mueller (@colemueller8)



If you look at how he talks about fitness, a lot of it comes down to consistency and mindset. He’s posted things like “Just keep showing up,” which sums up his whole approach. Whether it’s training, racing, or business, he seems very focused on pushing himself and improving.

He was in a long-term relationship with Scarlett

Cole entered Temptation Island with Scarlett, and they had been together for over two years before coming on the show. From what they both shared, their biggest issue was trust, especially because Cole admitted he sometimes told small lies to avoid confrontation.

He was also open about wanting to grow. He told Tudum, “I want to work on being more grounded in my own skin as a man and loving myself. I want Scarlett to be more grounded as well. And to work on trusting me more and being more free to dive fully into the relationship.”

In the end, things didn’t quite work out between them. When they reunited at the final bonfire, Cole wanted to leave with her, but Scarlett decided to leave the island alone.

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