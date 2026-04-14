Here’s how old each of Tyson and Paris Fury’s seven kids are, in order

Paris Fury is always rushing about on At Home With The Furys, and a big part of that is having seven kids to look after. They’re not too far apart in age, with one of them getting engaged at the young age of 16, with their parents admitting they’re intimate “five times a week.”

1. Venezuela Fury – 16

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Venezuela is the eldest of Tyson and Paris’ kids and has just got engaged. “My wife is called Paris. I’m Tyson and [gesturing to his son] he’s called Prince John James. If the girl had a normal name it wouldn’t fit in, would it?” Tyson said.

2. Prince John James – 14

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Prince John James was the first son to get the ‘Prince’ in their first name. While speaking in his 2020 documentary Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, Tyson explained: “I’m a king and they’re princes until they earn their rightful name.”

3. Prince Tyson II – Nine

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He’s nicknamed Tutty, and is the third eldest in the family. He’s vowed to follow in his Dad’s footsteps and become a world champion, even if that means taking on his own family to do it. That involves potentially fighting 80 of his cousins, who are all boxers!

2. Valencia – Eight

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Valencia is their second daughter and fourth child. She’s already super sassy, as she shared how “happy” she was when gifted a Rolex from her father and noted how she wants to “stick with wealthy men” when older, which made her the favourite child of the series.

3. Prince Adonis Amaziah – Seven

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Prince Adonis Amaziah is seven and was born in 2019. He often goes fishing with his Dad and won in a recent tournament against his brothers, leaving them “absolutely gutted,” but Tyson said Adonis was the “best fisherman of the day”.

4. Athena – Three

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Athena is the couple’s youngest daughter. She is a bridesmaid at her sister Venezuela’s wedding and has been described as a “fighter, just like her Dad” by Paris. She wrote: “Had scared us all terrible in her 1st 2 weeks of life but thankfully she is fit and well and home.”

5. Prince Rico – One

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Prince Rico is actually 22 months. He was born in September 2023. Their son is named Rico after Tyson’s cousin Rico Burton, who was tragically murdered in 2022. And his second middle name ‘Paris’, is of course after his mum.

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