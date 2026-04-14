Everything we know about Rulla’s divorce before The Real Housewives of Rhode Island

She said she 'doesn't want to go there'

Rulla briefly mentioned her ex-husband on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, while addressing claims about her current husband Brian. She brushed it off and said she “doesn’t want to go there,” even though she’s been married to Brian for nine years already.

We had a look at Rulla’s old posts on Facebook, in which she shared a photo as her cover pic that stated: “I keep waiting to meet a man who has more balls.” She also shared one that said: “Sometimes our lives are to be completely shaken up, changed and rearranged.”

She said on the show: “Divorce is definitely not rampant in the Lebanese and Syrian culture.” Then when a producer checked that she’s been divorced in the past, Rulla responded with: “I’m not trying to talk about that, my family wouldn’t love that.”

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People are convinced Rulla hasn’t divorced Brian because of her culture, despite him allegedly being pictured with another woman. She appears to have scrubbed any evidence of her previous marriage, but people are speculating about what went so wrong.

One person speculated: “I almost wonder if Rulla was cheated on also in her first marriage and that’s why she didn’t want to talk about it and is so desperate to make this one work … #RHORI.” Rulla has claimed she “has to make careful decisions” with children involved.

Another person said: “I wonder what happened in her first marriage that she got a divorce against her culture’s rules.” Rulla is having to consider “everything they’ve built together” while her friends reminded her: “We’ve been ingrained since young that family is everything.”

Real Housewives of Rhode Island is streaming on Hayu.

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