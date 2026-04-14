All the age differences between Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast and their husbands

There’s mostly similar age differences between The Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast and their husbands. From Liz and Gerry McGraw to Rulla and Brian Pontarelli, most of them are in their 40s to 50s, while Kelsey Swanson is just 31 years old.

Liz and Gerry McGraw

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Liz is 55 while Gerry is just a year younger than her. Their live with their cat in a waterfront home on Rhode Island. They also own a cannabis dispensary which she claims is “one of the country’s most successful dispensaries.”

Rulla and Brian Pontarelli

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Brian is 49 years old, making him three years older than Rulla. She already runs a financial empire as a Certified Financial Planner and Wealth Manager across the East Coast, revealing that she now “has a blessed life” with her husband.

Kelsey Swanson and John Caprio

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Kelsey is just 31, while her rumoured boyfriend John is 54. She revealed that her boyfriend is 23 years older than her, with the pair first meeting when she was just 19 and he was 42. They first met at a tanning salon that her best friend worked at.

Alicia and Bill

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Alicia is engaged to Billy Kitsilis, and has been for eight years. They have a daughter named Celina, who is nine years old. Alicia is 41 while Bill is 50, making him nine years older than her. They own Pizza Mamma in Cranston and Angelo’s Palace Pizza in Cumberland.

Rosie and Rich DiMare

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Rosie and Rich have an eight-and-a-half-year age gap. Rich is 42, while Rosie is 34. He works as a jazz singer who specialises in all things Frank Sinatra. They both celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary recently!

Ashley and Jared Haibon

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Jared is 38 years old, while Ashley is 37. She’s relatively new to Rhode Island, but you may recognise them both from The Bachelor. They married in August 2019 and are usually the same age for a few months out of the year, having recently celebrated Ashley’s birthday.

Jo Ellen and Gary

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Jo is 38 years old while her husband Gary is 40, so there’s just a two year age gap between them. They recently celebrated Gary’s big 40th, have been in a relationship for roughly 15 years, got married in 2016, and they have three children together.

Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell

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Dolores is 54 years old while Paulie is 51, so just three years between them. They’ve been together since 2021 and are currently engaged, but she was previously married to Frank Catania, who is 60 years old, making him six yers older than her.

Real Housewives of Rhode Island is streaming now on Hayu.

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