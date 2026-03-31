There’s a huge chance The Bachelorette may make it to air after all, and there’s proof

There’s actually evidence The Bachelorette may make it to the air, even though it’s been cancelled following a viral video of Taylor Frankie Paul throwing chairs during an argument with Dakota Mortensen. There’s been loads of drama, but the season may not be a total no-go.

It’s been reported that they’ve “simply paused it” rather than totally scrapped it, especially as ABC faces being out “tens of millions” of dollars for cancelling it, amid the video going round. The Disney-owned network licenses the show from producer Warner Bros.

Apparently, it could owe the studio anywhere between $50-70 million if the show doesn’t air, experts told Page Six. “ABC left a window in their statement to bring [the show] back. They haven’t canceled it — they simply paused it,” one industry insider has revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lew Evans (@lewevanss)

In its statement, ABC said it had “made the decision not to move ahead” with Taylor’s season. “Execs are under pressure to deliver ratings,” said the Page Six insider. “The bottom line is money and [stars who have] the ability to make money.”

“I really feel that American loves a comeback story, if Taylor has got the right desire to fix this situation,” said another source. “We’ve been reading about toxic relationships all our lives, and this seems to be a very toxic relationship she has to figure out and so does [Dakota].

“ABC has got to figure out how to get this show on the air,” they added. Contestants seem to be providing evidence it’s not been completely cancelled, as one of the 2026 stars, Trentin, has shared that he “hopes” the producers decide to air the season.

Taylor has even commented on a finalist’s video saying he’s “done keeping it a secret” and wrote: “Let’s go, Lew,” in the last few days. She has also released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly:

“It’s sad to see the latest instalment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behaviour.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognise this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realises with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

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