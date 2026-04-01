Love Is Blind will bring back previous cast members for an iconic All Stars season

Love Is Blind is getting ready to bring back previous cast members who are still single or have split from the partners they met on the show, and it’s going to be an All Stars season. There’s rumours about newly-singletons Colleen and Alexa, to Jimmy and Chelsea, joining.

Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey revealed: “We’ve never done this before and are so excited to see new connections form, or even for some cast members to have a second chance with an original connection. This is going to be possibly the best season yet.”

Think Love Island All Stars, but the Love Is Blind cast. They’ll have to go through the same process of chatting in the pods and then getting engaged before doing that classic red carpet walk to meet, even if they have crossed paths before and met in person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colleen Reed (@jellybean.colleen)

It will be a similar format but none of them will know it’s an All Stars season. Everything will be top secret, but each former cast member will be convinced everyone else is just a new person, and what’s even better? They will have voice changers to hide identities!

So imagine Jimmy and Chelsea get talking again, but they won’t know who they’re speaking to. They’ll be given new names to disguise who they are, but for all each other is aware of, they’re just going on dates with strangers, so everything has been worked around cleverly.

Alexa is newly single from her husband of four years on Love Is Blind, Brennon, while Colleen split from Matt, who she met in the pods on the show. So they both know the score and how it works, as well as the fact you can come out of it happily married!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayne Jansen (@shaynejansen)

Other people rumoured to be joining Love Is Blind All Stars are Shayne Jansen, Jackelina Bonds, and even Bartise Bowden, but this is all based on pure speculation at the moment. Either way, all the villains from back in the OG days are going to bring drama.

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