Love Is Blind groom sentenced to 15 years for attempting to murder ex releases statement

Santiago and Emily met and got married during the Netflix show

Santiago Martínez, a former cast member on Love Is Blind: Argentina, has been jailed for 15 years after attempting murder his ex wife, who he married on the show.

Santiago was sentenced on Wednesday 25th March for attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention.

Santiago met Emily Ceco during the 2024 series of Love Is Blind: Argentina, and the two got married in a civil ceremony during the end of the show.

The pair had been planning to get married again in a more intimate setting, however in February 2025, Emily reported Santiago for gender-based violence after getting a black eye and ended up calling off their engagement entirely.

He was issued a restraining order to prevent him from approaching Emily in public by the courts, and he was removed from Love Is Blind: Argentina after the allegations became public.

Santiago has denied the allegations that he was going to kill Emily, as he posted on Instagram during the trial that it’s a “lie” and she was never in “any of danger of death.”

He claimed: “The first thing I want to say is that I do not justify violence in any way, and I was the first to acknowledge my mistake and to apologize privately, and today I publicly take responsibility for what I did.

“But that does not mean I take responsibility for trying to kill the woman I loved. All of that was unfounded and created by the media circus around Castillo and company (with an expanded complaint with a false signature that has already been examined, and there is a filed complaint in Ituzaingó).

“That circus is what judged me. Criminal experts said in their reports that the injuries were minor, there was never in any danger of death, and she was always free to do whatever she wanted. I never exercised the manipulation and control they claim—that is a lie, and I know the truth will be proven.

“Now it’s time to stay silent and wait for justice to judge based on real evidence and not on a narrative.”

Emily has spoken out about his 15 year sentencing, stating: “I can’t believe it. I feel it’s over, I’m finally going to have peace. Justice has been done.”

When Emily saw Santiago during the reading of his sentence is was the first time she had seen him since she called off their engagement.

She recalled: “My whole body was shaking. I was terrified. During his statement, he apologised and said he still loved me.

“I didn’t respond, but my brother went too far and told him, ‘If you loved her so much, why did you almost kill her? You beat her up – coward.’”

She added: “I have 15 years of peace ahead. I don’t know what will happen when he gets out, but I hope the justice system continues to protect me.

“If he tried to kill me when I gave him everything, I can’t imagine what he might do to me or my family after 15 years of anger.”

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