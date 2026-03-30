Erm, it turns out Jordan could end up with nothing after divorce from Mormon Wives’ Jessi

As if any more drama could be squeezed out of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast, more than one couple from the show has announced they’re splitting in the past week.

Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura announced they’re going their separate ways in March 2026.

What started as a sad-but-not-totally-shocking breakup has very quickly turned into one of the messiest post-show storylines in the MomTok universe, with divorce filings, podcast revelations and a whole lot of chatter about money.

The part everyone is now zeroing in on is whether Jordan could walk away with a lot less than people first assumed, especially once Jessi started explaining what their prenup actually covers.

Jessi and Jordan announced their divorce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Ngatikaura (@jessingati)

Jessi and Jordan’s marriage had already been looking shaky on screen, but things became official when Jordan filed for divorce on March 19, 2026.

According to PEOPLE, the pair had been married for five years, after tying the knot in October 2020, and they share two children together, Jagger and Jovi. Jordan said the decision came with a “heavy heart” and framed his priority as protecting the children during the split.

But Jessi’s version of events painted a much more chaotic picture. Speaking on the March 25 episode of Call Her Daddy, she said she had told Jordan on March 13 that she wanted a divorce and believed they had agreed to tell the children together before anything became public.

Instead, she said she felt “blindsided” when the filing hit the media first, and she also claimed he had gone ahead with paperwork about assets and property without her input.

The legal drama escalated even further when court documents obtained by PEOPLE showed Jordan filed for a temporary restraining order on March 20, one day after the divorce filing.

Jessi opposed it that same day, and Page Six later reported that the request was denied.

Jessi reveals what Jordan might (not) get

When it comes to Mormon Wives’ Jessi and Jordan, finances have always been a messy topic.

On the show, Layla Taylor cracked jokes at Jordan regarding the house he lived in and it belonging to Jessi. The two discussed their relationship and jobs during a Viall Files episode, and Jordan essentially said he gave up a career he liked for his family and to support Jessi’s business.

On Call Her Daddy, Jessi said lawyers told her their prenup is valid, even though there had been previous concern on the show that it might not hold up because it allegedly lacked a witness signature.

Alex Cooper asked Jessi: “Are you going to have to give him fifty per cent of everything you own?”

Jessi explained her understanding now is that because both she and Jordan signed it, the agreement still stands.

She doesn’t believe Jordan can take anything from her businesses.

Jessi did say she’ll “most likely” have to pay alimony and child support, and that some kind of payout could still happen, but she added they only filed the day before, so she didn’t have all the details.

All in all, the Mormon Wives star concluded that she doesn’t think Jordan could “take her business.”

She added: “He never did anything to contribute to it. If he was working there, maybe, but no.”

Jessi also made it clear she has mixed feelings about any possible payment.

She admitted it “sucks” to think someone could receive a chunk of something she says she built from the ground up with her family, but added that because they have children, she wants their dad to have some stability.

“All the hard work that I’ve done. I’ve built my business up from the ground, me and my family, and you just get to get a chunk of that? Like if I do have to do that…”

Reality Shrine reached out to Jessi and Jordan for comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.