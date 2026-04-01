Khloe Kardashian eerily dreamt that Lamar Odom had died the night before he overdosed

Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom released today, with the documentary covering his near fatal overdose in 2015, however as it turns out Khloe Kardashian had an eerie dream about it just one night prior.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, she recalled dreaming that Lamar had passed away, which happened just one night before his overdose almost killed him.

She explained: “I remember my ex-husband had a major overdose where he basically died and then came back to life.

“The night before — we weren’t talking at the time, we were going through a divorce — and I had a dream the night before and it was that I went to his funeral. And I was at his funeral crying and I was like, ‘I just need to call him.’”

She then tried to ring Lamar, but he didn’t answer, with Khloe sensing something was wrong.

Khloe continued: “I remember calling my mom [Kris Jenner] just to tell her about my dream, which I don’t do. But I just needed to get it out.”

Another one of the Kardashians then told Khloe what had happened to Lamar Odom and that he had had an overdose, as she recalled: “They told me, the hospital said at one point, he passed away, it was my dream.”

She explained that when she went to see him in hospital she was in complete denial, saying: “When I found out about him, I didn’t remember my dream. I was so emotional and not thinking. And my mom was like, ‘You called me this morning.’ She brought it up.”

She added: “I think that’s why I was so upset, because I thought he was gone.”

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