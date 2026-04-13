Apparently Rhode Island’s John Caprio and Kelsey Swanson’s ‘romance’ is ‘completely fake’

The alleged romance going on between John Caprio and The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Kelsey Swanson is apparently all fake. Kelsey’s boyfriend’s face was blurred out on the show, and it came out that it’s possibly John’s face, but it’s allegedly all for the show.

She revealed that she lives in her rich boyfriend’s Miami home for half the year, and that the rest of the year is when John lives with the other girl, who is allegedly Krystal Cambra. Anyway, it’s now speculated that the whole storyline is false, and all being done for drama.

While it’s believed Kelsey and John did date back in 2020, people are claiming Kelsey is only using John’s apartment purely for the show. None of this is confirmed and purely hearsay, while Kelsey has confirmed she’s also in a relationship with a man called Bill.

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She said, “Bill has always known that I was in a relationship. My parents, they know exactly how my relationship is with my boyfriend. I’ve never lied to them.” Bill suggested she could move in with him, but admitted it would be smaller than her 16,000-square-foot home.

Rumours are now piling in that the alleged romance between Kelsey and John isn’t even real, but that it was a few years ago. One person has wrote: “Their relationship is over 😂😂😂 she knew that, that’s why she joined RHORI to build her own brand.”

Another speculated: “These 2 haven’t been together for years, the show is scripted. Her BF is a man name Billy 😂😂😂😂.” It’s since been confirmed by Kelsey that her other boyfriend is Billy, while someone else claimed: “He let her use his house to film!!!”

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