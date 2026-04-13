He’s a former player, so here’s everything you need to know about Temptation Island’s Mikey

Temptation Island is never short on men who say they’re ready to grow, but Mikey is one of the season two cast members who arrived with a very specific reputation already hanging over him.

Between his former player confession, his big-energy job, and the very obvious fact that he’s used to being the fun one in every room, he’s quickly become one of the most talked-about people on the Netflix cast.

But there’s more to him than villa chaos and bonfire reactions. From his age and job to his relationship history and what he’s posting off-screen, here’s the Mikey deep dive you actually need.

Mikey is 24 years old

Netflix’s Tudum lists Mikey, full name Mikey Bivens, as 24 years old and says his job is “live music event host,” which makes sense comparing him to the version we meet on screen.

He comes off as outgoing, funny, and very comfortable being the centre of attention.

The Temptation Island star works in live music events as the person helping bring the energy and keep crowds entertained!

He came onto the show with Sydney after a year and a half together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey (@jussmikey)

Mikey entered Temptation Island with Sydney McGregor, and Netflix says they’d been together for a year and a half before filming.

Their relationship issue was not exactly subtle. Sydney wanted him to get more serious emotionally, while Mikey had a tendency to keep things jokey and light when she wanted real depth.

According to Cosmopolitan, the two also met at North Carolina A&T, which adds a little extra backstory to why their connection seemed rooted in shared history as much as romance.

He fully admitted he used to be a player

Tudum says Mikey was a self-described “player” when he and Sydney first met, and that lack of trust became part of the foundation of their relationship problems.

Mikey also told Netflix he wanted to prove he wasn’t the same person he was in college and wanted to show Sydney he was trustworthy.

So the whole Mikey arc is really about whether charm can turn into emotional maturity.

Mikey’s hosting and creator career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N.C. A&T State University (@ncatsuaggies)

Mikey seems to be his own brand off-screen.

His TikTok bio references Netflix’s Temptation Island season two and “R&B ONLY.”

He appears to tour with R&B Only Live and in his Instagram bio he includes the line “Reality Kid, Ion Dream,” plus tour-related captions.

So while Netflix calls him a live music event host, that seems to translate into a very real on-the-road presenter/MC lane.

He’s also leaning into a reflective side online

One of the more interesting things about Mikey is that his socials do not look like they belong to someone trying to be only a messy reality TV villain.

He’s posting updates about therapy, personal growth, and what he learned from the show.

In post-show clips, he admitted he needed to be “more mature and romantic,” not just more entertaining.

Mikey’s whole thing is about growth

@jussmikey Temptation Island: Mikey’s Thoughts! PART 1 . Definitely want to open up about the experience and talk about it ! ♬ original sound – mikey

On paper, Mikey seems to be the fun boyfriend with the nightlife-adjacent job, the huge personality, and the slightly chaotic past.

But the reason people are paying attention is because the show frames him as someone trying to outgrow the exact image that made him attractive in the first place.

Whether people buy that transformation is another question entirely, but as reality TV casting goes, Netflix absolutely knew what it was doing with Mikey.

And, on the ‘gram he’s posting all kinds of content that showcase his personal evolution.

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