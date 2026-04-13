Sydney is smitten, so here’s everything you need to know about Xzavier on Temptation Island

They even ended up leaving the show together

Sydney might have come into Temptation Island with Mikey, but things changed pretty quickly, and it didn’t take long before her connection with tempter Xzavier Odom became one of the biggest storylines of the season.

So, here’s everything you actually need to know about Temptation Island‘s Xzavier Odom.

Xzavier is a project manager with a proper career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xzavier Odom (@xzavierodom25)



Xzavier Odom is 26 years old and has a solid job outside the villa. According to his LinkedIn, he works as a technical project manager at Volvo Group and previously worked as an AI project manager at Lenovo.

But that’s not all. His background is actually pretty impressive. He studied mechanical engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and he’s worked with huge companies like Tesla, Apple, and even Microsoft through internships.

Does he have social media?

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Yes, Xzavier does have Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook accounts. He posts on all of his social media accounts regularly and seems very active on all of them.

He’s seriously into fitness



Xzavier is also big on fitness, as he mostly posts workout content on his TikTok and Instagram. He also used to do track and field at Michigan State, focusing on sprints and hurdles.

He’s a huge fan of Olivia Dean

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Xzavier Odom seems to be a big fan of Olivia Dean. He’s even covered her song I’ve Seen It on Guitar, and he listens to her music while working out.

He’s got a softer, more creative side

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xzavier Odom (@xzavierodom25)



What really made people notice him was his emotional and creative side. At one point, he performed a song and dedicated it to Sydney, and that changed everything between them.

Sydney later told Tudum, “Being pointed out, feeling chosen, and being like, ‘Wow, he’s showing everybody in here that I’m his person.’”

That gesture, along with how he carried himself, really stuck with her. One of the biggest reasons Sydney was drawn to Xzavier was how he treated her. She had set a boundary early on about “no physical touch,” and he actually respected it, even in small moments.

In the end, Sydney made the big decision to leave Mikey and choose Xzavier.

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