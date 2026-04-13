Is Krystal Cambra the other girl John Caprio is dating alongside Kelsey Swanson?

Krystal Cambra is rumoured to be the girl John Caprio dates while Kelsey Swanson lives in his mansion for half the year. She revealed he’s usually spending time with his other girlfriend during that time, but his face was blurred on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

None of this is confirmed, but it’s believed that Krystal is living in the Miami address that John stays in for six months, while Kelsey stays at his Rhode Island property. Apparently, pictures of Krystal’s apartment match pictures that John has posted on his socials.

Rumour has it that Krystal and John actually broke up six years ago, but he still follows her on Instagram. John did say he has a type, and well, both of their names begin with a K. Krystal is also from Rhode Island, with a source confirming she went to high school there.

Krystal has never posted any signs as to the men she’s dated on her socials, and there’s no trace of John, who she is believed to have split. from in 2020. As for actual confirmed people John has dated, he was romantically linked to Paula Abdul a while ago.

She currently works in a bank, according to LinkedIn. John is allowed to date other people in general, and is believed to have multiple girlfriends. It’s never even been confirmed that John is Kelsey’s alleged boyfriend, but his family did respond to the rumours.

The Caprio family’s law firm shared a post on Instagram featuring John’s daughter, Sophia Caprio Santilli, with the Real Housewives theme playing in the background. The caption said, “No comment. Just counsel.” The video also said: “Breakups are hard.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Krystal Cambra and John Caprio for comment.

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