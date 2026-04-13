Here’s who Kelsey’s ‘other’ boyfriend Bill L’Europa is on Real Housewives of Rhode Island

So, last week it was rumoured that RHORI’s Kelsey Swanson is dating her boyfriend, John Caprio, but now she has revealed loads of details about her “other man”, Bill.

In the second episode of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, it was revealed that Kelsey has been in a long-term relationship for about 10 years, and their situation is, in her words, “very unorthodox.” She explained, “With my boyfriend, we’ve always kind of had a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ relationship.”

She admitted, “But I do know that he’s not being loyal to me. And if you can do it, why can’t I?”

So, that’s where Bill comes in. But who exactly is he, and what’s really going on between them? Kelsey has finally revealed quite a lot, and their history actually goes way back.

So, who is Kelsey’s ‘other man’, Bill?

Kelsey’s “other man” is William “Bill” L’Europa, and they’ve actually known each other since childhood. She told Bravo, “We actually grew up together. I’ve known him since the seventh grade, and he was actually one of my first crushes.”

She added, “We kind of saw each other here and there in high school but always had different friend groups. Eventually, we connected a couple of years ago and kind of stayed connected ever since.”

Kelsey also revealed that Bill works in the insurance and restoration business. He is not very active on LinkedIn, but it’s clear he’s been a consultant for a long time. As for social media, Bill doesn’t seem to have an Instagram profile, but he does have Facebook, although he’s not very active there either.

During their coffee date on the show, it became clear that Kelsey was really close to his family growing up. She even said his mum used to pack her lunch, which is actually quite sweet.

She also asked about his sister and showed him a photo of her nephew, which just shows how familiar they are with each other’s lives.

And when describing Bill, she said, “He’s very, very generous and kind and sweet, and probably loves me more than anyone I’ve ever met in my life, other than my parents.”

Kelsey also revealed that Bill knows about her rumoured boyfriend, John Caprio. She said, “Bill has always known that I was in a relationship. My parents, they know exactly how my relationship is with my boyfriend. I’ve never lied to them.”

But they’ve talked about a future together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William L’Europa (@billleuropa_)



Things got quite serious between them during their conversation. After saying Bill would “be a good dad,” they started talking about kids. Bill said he would “eventually” want children, but no more than two.

Kelsey, meanwhile, said, “As long as I have a nanny, I would have as many kids as needed. I want to have kids. I want to be married. And I feel like, you know, I’ll never get that where I’m at.”

Bill didn’t pressure her, but he made his feelings clear. He told her, “I think you deserve happiness in your life, and whatever makes you happy, make some big girl moves now. And obviously, if you need anything, I’m here to help you.”

They even talked about living together. At one point, Bill suggested she could move in with him, but he admitted it would be “a bit smaller” than her current 16,000-square-foot home.

Even though she clearly cares about him, Kelsey still isn’t fully convinced. She said, “Although he’s very successful, he can’t offer me the life that I’m living, not having to work.”

And then added, “I don’t have any problem working. I can do it. It’s just, do I want to? No.”

She also said, “I’m somewhat keeping him at arm’s length until I kind of figure out where my relationship is going.”

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