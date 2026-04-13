Everything Love on the Spectrum’s Abbey and David have been up to since they sadly split

Abbey and David from Love on the Spectrum have sadly split after five years together, and it was mainly because they disagree on the topic of marriage. Since then, they’ve been busy living their newly-single lives, after they stopped posting back in December 2025.

What Abbey has been up to since split from David

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey Romeo | Life With Autism (@hatsbyabbey)

Abbey has been super busy, alongside knitting multiple hats a week. She’s met Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana during the Disney 25th anniversary special, where she also met Chappell Roan, who guest stars on the episode, which she claims to have manifested.

She’s been learning how to do makeup better, as she shopped in Sephora just a month after their split. Shortly after their break-up, Abbey said she’s “looking forward to more growth and opportunities in the new year” and that it was “such a long journey to get here.”

Abbey has been trying new restaurants, went on the TMZ tour in Los Angeles to sing, learned TikTok dances, celebrated Galentine’s Day, attended special talks with her mum, rode Universal Studios rollercoasters, went to Disneyland, and starred on We Need To Talk podcast.

She also went on a New York trip, sang at the Celebrity Chef Gala for Autism Speaks charity, where she also spoke at the Empire State Building received a surprise message from Vanessa Hudgens, and went to a water park, so she may be heartbroken, but she’s thriving!

David has written an entire book

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David | My Life with Autism and Synesthesia (@david_loveonthespectrum)

David has released a book in the same week he announced his split from Abbey, which he was slammed for appearing to use AI for the promo social media post. He’s also been a Grand Marshall for a special needs fundraising climb, which raised over $2 million.

He’s mostly surrounded himself with friends and family, but has been a lot more quiet than Abbey on socials, but that may be because he’s placed all of his heartbreak into writing The Big Five: Save The Lions, which comes out on August 11. How exciting!

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