Abbey and David break silence over Love on the Spectrum split as they release joint statement

Abbey and David have confirmed their split after five years of dating, as the two released a joint statement.

A source claimed to The US Sun that their relationship was over, claiming: “Sadly it’s true that David and Abbey broke up. They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.”

Another insider close to David claimed: “They did break up, but he is doing very well.”

Abbey and David have since confirmed the news in a statement to People: “Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other. At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends wishing each other the best.”

Abbey appeared on the We Need To Talk Podcast at the start of the month, however the episode was filmed just after the New Year. During her discussion with Paul Brunson she admitted that whilst she loves David, she knows “he’s not ready to get married.”

Abbey continued to say: “There’s a difference. I do want to be married but I just don’t know when. I don’t need to rush it, I just want to take my time.”

Back in April 2025, David and Abbey were asked if they’d get engaged. David told Impaulsive, “We are still together but we are not ready for that yet.”

Abbey then added, “Maybe we will be after Bob and Mike [her honorary stepdads] move out. We already feel we’re married in our hearts.”

David also told TODAY that on the topic of marriage, they weren’t “ready to do the real thing yet.”

Neither Abbey or David posted anything for Valentine’s this year, and it’s the first time they haven’t commemorated the occasion. They also haven’t posted each other in almost five months, with the last time either of them posted each other was at the start of December 2025.

According to Reddit, David confirmed to a viewer who messaged him about his and Abbey’s relationship that they were no longer together, however the post was removed.

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