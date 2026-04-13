Rhode Island’s Liz has over 1,000 documented calls with man who has ‘links to Mafia’

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Liz McGraw revealed that she spent a lot of time with her husband Gerry’s friend, Dino Guilmette, while he went fishing. She’s admitted on the show that she emotionally cheated with Dino, but is adamant “there’s nothing to it.”

It’s come out that she has over 1,000 documented calls with former boxer and actor Dino, who was arrested on seven drug trafficking charges in Cranston, Rhode Island, in July 2022, is believed to have links to New England mafia, and was in a two-year investigation.

Dino has been the target of a two-year investigation by the Rhode Island State Police into the sale of cocaine and lorazepam, which he reportedly engaged in, in September and November 2021. The charges included intent to manufacture or deliver drugs and perjury.

As of July 2025, this case is ongoing, and no conviction has been made yet. The counts are reportedly pending in court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Joseph Mcgraw (@elizabethjosephmcgraw)

Dino is part of the Patriarca crime family and, according to a State Police affidavit, he has ties to the New England Mafia and dealt in narcotics trafficking under the authorization of an underboss, who goes by the name of Guglielmetti, who has the rank of capo.

Several evidence files in the case were taken from surveillance records of the Toscan Social Club, an organised crime meeting place for which Dino was vice president. A court document states they had 374 voice calls, 399 versions of contact, and 25 text messages.

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Cannabis queen, Liz McGraw, reportedly has 1,000+ documented calls with Dino Guilmette, who is currently facing 7 felony drug charges, including manufacturing and distribution. Guilmette is also alleged to have ties to the New England Mafia. #RHORI pic.twitter.com/GlBUtcPiYe — @suttonsroller (@suttonsroller) March 29, 2026

Liz calls herself the “cannabis queen” and claims to run “one of the country’s most successful dispensaries” for medical marijuana, alongside her husband. “I did everything from crack the seeds, to harvest, to learn how to grow in different ways,” she revealed.

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