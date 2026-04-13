Who is Dino? Meet the man who Liz McGraw hung out with while her husband went fishing

Liz McGraw reveals on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island that she has a close friendship with a man called Dino. Liz has shared how she and Gerry have “spent every waking and sleeping minute together for 14 years” – until he went away fishing for years.

Gerry’s friend, Dino, was rumoured to be someone Liz had an affair with, who her husband would tell to look after her. Liz admitted they’d go out three to four times a week, and were spotted in clubs together, but said, “It’s nothing, let’s move on from it.”

Dino Guilmette is a former boxer and actor from Rhode Island. He’s situated in Cranston and is the father of Shayanna Jenkins’ second child, Giselle. He has an MBA in finance and has trained in boxing gyms for years, while Liz has over 1000 documented calls with him.

Liz revealed that Dino is “like her little brother” who she had a “conventional friendship with that people didn’t understand.” She admitted: “Was it completely right? No. Did we have this torrid affair? No. Did I sleep with him? No. But he means a lot to me.”

He has faced seven drug trafficking charges and was arrested for them in July 2022, is believed to have links to New England mafia, and was in a two-year investigation by the Rhode Island State Police into the sale of cocaine and lorazepam, which he reportedly engaged in.

The alleged sales happened in September and November 2021. The charges included intent to manufacture or deliver drugs and perjury. As of July 2025, this case is ongoing, and no conviction has been made yet. The counts are reportedly pending in court.

Dino is part of the Patriarca crime family and, according to a State Police affidavit, he has ties to the New England Mafia and dealt in narcotics trafficking under the authorization of an underboss, who goes by the name of Guglielmetti, who has the rank of capo.

Several evidence files in the case were taken from surveillance records of the Toscan Social Club, an organised crime meeting place for which Dino was vice president. A court document states they had 374 voice calls, 399 versions of contact, and 25 text messages.

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